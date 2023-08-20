MOUNT PLEASANT – Regina Paul, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. A celebration of Regina’s life will be held at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, Sturtevant, WI 53177, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, beginning with visitation at 3:00 PM. The ceremony will start at 4:00 PM. A service of committal and interment will occur at West Lawn Memorial Park, on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Visit www.wilsonfuneralhomerinc.com to view the full obituary, share online condolences and memories of Regina.