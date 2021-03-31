 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regina H. Koll
0 comments

Regina H. Koll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE- Regina H. Koll, 94, passed away peacefully at Season’s Hospice-Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Private services will be held. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Drinks that can help with weight loss

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News