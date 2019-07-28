Regina E. Nichols “Reggie”
July 17, 1931 – July 25, 2019
RACINE – Regina Ellen (nee: Ayres, Hedden) Nichols, age 88, affectionately known as “Reggie”, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.
Regina was born in West Virginia on July 17, 1931 to the late Cecil and Alma (nee: Newman) Ayres. She was employed by Abbott Laboratories until her retirement. She was an avid artist that worked in a variety of mediums. She was a member of the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene.
Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Nickey “Nick” R. Nichols; sons, Harvey (Barb) Hedden, Steve Hedden, Chris (Amy) Nichols & Nick E. Nichols; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Reggie was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl (Tom) Duffy.
In accordance with Reggie’s wishes, private services will be held.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.