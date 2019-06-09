Regina Ann Hawkins, age 60, received her wings on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell, Georgia.
The Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Pastor Melvin D. Hargrove will be officiating.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
