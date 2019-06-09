{{featured_button_text}}
Regina A. Hawkins

Funeral Services for Regina A. Hawkins, Daughter of Mary Simpson will be: June 13, 2019 at 11:00am.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home

4600 County Line Rd.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Regina A. Hawkins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments