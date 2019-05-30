Regina A. Dlugi (Nee: Hulsey)

July 21, 1971—May 25, 2019
RACINE—Regina A. Dlugi, age 47, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.