Regina A. Dlugi (Nee: Hulsey)

July 21, 1971—May 25, 2019

RACINE—Regina A. Dlugi, age 47, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

