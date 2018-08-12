Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Reed A. Sampson Captain U.S.A.F Retired

August 4, 1942—August 3, 2018

STURTEVANT—Reed A. Sampson, 75, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018, with dignity, after his courageous battle with cancer; his beloved wife Jane was at his side.

Reed was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on August 4, 1942, the son of the late Alfred and Myrtice (nee: Wentworth) Sampson.

Reed had a 23-year career with the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of Captain. In December of 1972, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration.

On November 25, 1987, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, he was united in marriage the to Jane Helen Coleman. Reed entered his second career as a journalist. He was a reporter, columnist, and copy editor for the Destin Log Newspaper, Destin Florida, and the News Director at WMMK Radio, Destin Florida.

Reed was an active citizen in every community in which he lived. He was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church, Franksville, a past president of several Kiwanis International Clubs including, Destin, Florida, Kenosha Downtown, and West Racine, Lieutenant Governor of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis District, the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of the Pen & Sword, and the Director of Public Relations for the Babershop Harmony Society of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Jane; son Brian Reed (Jessica) Sampson; grandson, Grayson Brian Sampson, all of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister, Carole Lynn (Lance) Kowal, of Spencer, Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Nancy Coleman, of Port Huron, MI; three nieces, two nephews, and ten great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Reed was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Terry Coleman.

In lieu of flowers, Reed’s preference was memorials be made to either to the Faithbridge UMC Youth Program, or the Wesleyan Covenant Association, P.O. Box 667 Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43086.

A celebration of Reed’s life, with full military honors, will be held at 11:00 a.m., in Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 10402 Northwestern Ave., Franksville on, Saturday, August 18th, with Rev. Dan Petersen officiating. Visitation will be in the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Reed A. Sampson, Captain U.S.A.F Retired
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments