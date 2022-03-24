May 3, 1988—March 18, 2022

RACINE—Rebecca Suzanne Ruidl, better known as Becca, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2022, of natural causes in Chicago, IL. A COVID long-hauler, she suffered tremendously with complications that caused great pain.

Becca was born in Racine, WI on May 3, 1988, to Jan and Gregg Ruidl. Becca is survived by her parents, Jan and Gregg; her brother Jeff (Katie); and their four children; sisters: Courtney (Tim) Krause and Lisa (Steve) Nosbisch; and their daughter. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 5:00–8:00 p.m. at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403.

Funeral Services will be at Sacred Heart Parish, 2201 Northwestern Ave., Racine 53404. There will be a short visitation from 9:30–10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy. 32, Racine, WI 53402.

Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary.