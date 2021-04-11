 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rebecca M. Bester
0 comments

Rebecca M. Bester

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rebecca M. Bester

RACINE, WI — Rebecca M. Bester, 72, passed away at the Ignite Medical Resort on Monday, April 5, 2021. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For those wishing, you may view the service on line.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News