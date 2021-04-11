RACINE, WI — Rebecca M. Bester, 72, passed away at the Ignite Medical Resort on Monday, April 5, 2021. Her Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. with Bishop L.L. Kirby officiating. Visitation will be on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary. For those wishing, you may view the service on line.