Rebecca L. Rannow

July 12, 1980—Aug. 13, 2021

RACINE—Rebecca Lynn Rannow, “Becky”, age 41, was taken from us tragically Friday, August 13, 2021. She was born in Racine, July 12, 1980, daughter of Louis and Kathy (nee: Crabtree) Rannow Jr.

Becky graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1998” and went on to take classes at U.W. Parkside and Gateway Technical College. She was employed for a number of years as a director at TMI Daycare and bartended around town last working at Junction Bar. Becky enjoyed playing darts, reading, watching movies, and helping people. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family and friends. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her father, Louis (Karen) Rannow Jr.; her brother, Anthony (Ashley) Rannow; niece, Saige; nephew, Alexander; aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear friends, and her Forever Sisters and Brothers. She was preceded in death by her mother Kathy and grandparents.

Private services will be held at this time as per the family’s wishes. A Celebration of Life for the public will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Avenue, Sturtevant.