Mar. 27, 1953—Dec. 24, 2022

RACINE — Rebecca Jane “Becky” Steimle, age 69, of Racine, cherished wife; beloved mom, and special grandma, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

She was born in Racine on March 27, 1953, a daughter of the late Even and Donna (Lojeski) Rognerud.

Becky was a 1971 graduate of Horlick High School.

On June 30, 1973, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, John E. Steimle, son of the late Edward and Dolores Steimle. Becky had been employed with St. Luke’s Hospital, All Saints Hospital, Ascension Hospital, and at Infusino’s Banquet Hall.

She loved nature, gardening, her home and most importantly her family.

Along with her husband John, Rebecca is survived by her children: Rachael (Ryan) Deck, Jeremy (Carla) Steimle, and Eric (Kristen) Steimle; her grandchildren: Audrey and Lukas Deck, and Gavin, Callie, Lincoln, and Malorie Steimle; her siblings: Debbie (Tim) Wakefield, Krista (Steve) Sigler, Rhonda (John) Bose, Heidi (Dan) Conwell, and Even “Dan” (Sallie) Rognerud; her brothers and sisters in-law: Ron (Dorothy) Steimle, Lynn (Harry) Averkamp, Dianne (Roger) Shaul, Jerry (Linda) Steimle, Paul Steimle, and MaryAnne (Greg) Wilimek, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Along with her parents, Becky was preceded in death by her dear friend and sister-in-law, Pat Steimle, and a nephew, August Steimle.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be held privately. A visitation for Becky will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to one’s favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.

The Steimle family would like to express their gratitude to Aurora at Home Hospice for the care given to Becky in her final days.

