February 28, 2002—December 9, 2019
Rebecca F. Unze, age 17 of Winthrop Harbor, IL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Born in Kenosha, on February 28, 2002; she is the daughter of Mark and Kathryn (Quiroz) Unze. She attended North Prairie Junior High in Winthrop Harbor, IL and was currently attending Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, IL.
Rebecca was a faithful member at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Kenosha where she was active as a greeter; helping at the Giving Circle and with the soup kitchen. She was artistic; enjoying painting and drawing; winning many recognitions for her artwork. Smart and athletic, Rebecca was the top academic student of her class at North Prairie J.H. and gave the commencement speech inspiring her classmates. She was on the track team and a member of the art and book clubs at North Prairie JH and a member of the film club at Carmel H.S. Rebecca’s warm smile, positive attitude and fun-loving personality made her a natural as a cheerleader for both schools. Rebecca treasured the friendships she developed with her synchronized skating teammates; she was on the IceStars and Starlights Synchronized Skating Teams and a Jr. Council member for Cutting Edge Skating Club. Honored for the beautiful, loving, loyal, generous and gentle young woman that she was, Rebecca was presented with the IceStars Respect Award. Art and skating were her passions and she was an avid reader. Rebecca cherished her pet bunny Snowball.
Rebecca was sweet, loving and beautiful. She will forever be in the hearts of her parents, Mark and Kathryn Unze; her brothers, Lucas and Jacob Unze; maternal grandmother, Frances R. Quiroz; paternal grandparents, Robert and Eileen Unze; aunts and uncles, Daniel Quiroz, Paul Quiroz, Jr., Alice (Eddie) Guzman, David (Carolyn) Unze and Scott Unze along with many loving cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Pablo E. “Paul” Quiroz, Sr. and uncle, David R. Quiroz.
Funeral Services honoring Rebecca’s life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery Racine, WI. A visitation for Rebecca will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorials directed to the family will be designated for art memorial fund in Rebecca’s honor.
