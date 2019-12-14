Rebecca F. Unze

Rebecca was a faithful member at St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Kenosha where she was active as a greeter; helping at the Giving Circle and with the soup kitchen. She was artistic; enjoying painting and drawing; winning many recognitions for her artwork. Smart and athletic, Rebecca was the top academic student of her class at North Prairie J.H. and gave the commencement speech inspiring her classmates. She was on the track team and a member of the art and book clubs at North Prairie JH and a member of the film club at Carmel H.S. Rebecca’s warm smile, positive attitude and fun-loving personality made her a natural as a cheerleader for both schools. Rebecca treasured the friendships she developed with her synchronized skating teammates; she was on the IceStars and Starlights Synchronized Skating Teams and a Jr. Council member for Cutting Edge Skating Club. Honored for the beautiful, loving, loyal, generous and gentle young woman that she was, Rebecca was presented with the IceStars Respect Award. Art and skating were her passions and she was an avid reader. Rebecca cherished her pet bunny Snowball.