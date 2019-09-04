{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Reatha Mae Ramsey, 79, passed away after attending church on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, September 7, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Her Homegoing celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Elias Ramsey officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

