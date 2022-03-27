MOUNT PLEASANT—Raymond W. Bauer, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Friday, March 18, 2022.
His Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be in the church, that day, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
For those wishing, memorials can be made to Special Olympics of Racine, 6100 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406, or the Labre Indian School, Tounge River Rd., Ashton, MT 59003.
Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.
