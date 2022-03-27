 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond W. Bauer

  • 0
Raymond W. Bauer

MOUNT PLEASANT—Raymond W. Bauer, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Friday, March 18, 2022.

His Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Visitation will be in the church, that day, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

For those wishing, memorials can be made to Special Olympics of Racine, 6100 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406, or the Labre Indian School, Tounge River Rd., Ashton, MT 59003.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Another study is linking artificial sweeteners to cancer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News