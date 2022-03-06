Feb. 15, 1938—Feb. 24, 2022

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR — Raymond Rudolph “Ray” Benedict, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022 in hospice care at home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Ray was born February 15, 1938 in Racine, Wisconsin to loving parents Rudolph “Rudy” and Stella Benedict. He was educated at Catholic schools throughout his life — St. John Nepomuk Elementary, St. Catherine’s High School, and Marquette University — solidifying his strong faith. In his youth he set pins for a bowling alley and caddied at golf courses to earn money for a new golf club and a golf pass. He also was a bat boy for the Racine Belles who were featured in the movie, A League of Their Own.

Ray and his wife Karen (Borup) were married for 60 years. Together they raised four children, taking them on many camping trips which morphed into 31 glorious years on Sunset Lake on the Chain O’Lakes in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Ray and Karen made their well-loved cottage on the lake their residence for many years before retiring to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, in 2005. They also enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren as well as taking a few trips to Hawaii to celebrate special anniversaries.

Ray excelled in math and science: He memorized the entire periodic table and jumped at the chance to help out with any math challenge. He joined his father Rudolph and Uncle Albert at Industrial Pattern, Inc. making patterns for foundries After that closed, Ray continued to work in the pattern making realm as a salesman for businesses in Milwaukee and Appleton.

Ray’s passion for learning was evident in everything he did, whether he was taking banjo lessons during his bluegrass phase to perfecting his skills creating stunning pieces of stained glass. He was a consummate trout fisherman, even visiting the home of a Menominee native to learn more about a trout fly, the llama, and to get permission to use woodchuck fur to create the fly. Ray’s research was the subject of magazine articles and book chapters.

Sports were an integral part of Ray’s life. He switched from softball cleats to bowling shoes to tennis whites with ease, but his true love was golf. He played whenever he had the chance and always looked forward to the annual Washington Park Legends tournament. He was also a lifelong Packer and Brewer fan.

Ray found joy in everything he did, whether he was restoring a vintage Chris Craft to cruise the Chain or taking photos of flowers, birds, and especially family. He left a legacy of kindness and concern for others. He made the best margaritas and created gourmet meals with Karen, welcoming all to the table. Those dining experiences were epic, and Ray was a masterful sommelier. His smile always lit up a room, and he loved his family unconditionally. Saying he will be missed by his family and friends is a colossal understatement. We raise our glass in his honor. As Ray always said, “Life’s too short to drink cheap wine.”

The family is deeply grateful for all the love and support given by hospice and friends.

He is survived by Karen, his loving wife of 60 years; his four children: Lizabeth (Tony) Fox, Susan (Eric) Hahner, Peter (Julie) Benedict, and Jennifer (Dennis) Newman; grandchildren: Emma (fiancé Matt) Breitenstein, Claire (Keon) Garvin, and Margaret (fiancé Zack) Breitenstein; Adam (Megan) Hahner, Erika Holland, Ashley (Brad) Sedlmeyer; and Addie Newman and Mason Newman. Great-grandchildren include: Eleanor, Georgia, and Henry Sedlmeyer and Madeline Hahner. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Stella Benedict, and his sister, Jean Mucci.

Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., March 26, 2022 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice or The Alzheimer’s Association.