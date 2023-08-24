July 11, 1936 – Aug. 20, 2023

RACINE—Raymond “Ray” Rohleder, age 87, passed away peacefully at The Woods of Caledonia on Sunday, August 20, 2023 following a three-year struggle with dementia.

Raymond was born in Kimball, Kansas on July 11, 1936 to the late John and Margaret (nee: Rohleder) Rohleder. The family moved to Racine when Ray was 5 years old. After attending St. Catherine’s High School and Racine Vocational School, he worked for Massey-Ferguson, Omar Bakery, Progressive Dairy, Holsum Bakery (28 years) and retired from Lee’s Hardware at age 82 after 21 years of service.

On December 1, 1956 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ray was united in marriage with the love of his life, Annabelle R. (nee: Dexter). They are faithful members of First Evangelical Free Church, where Ray served as a lead usher and volunteering in many capacities. Outside of work and church, Ray enjoyed woodworking, fixing motors, bowling, yardwork, and going for long walks around the neighborhood.

Surviving are his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Annabelle; their children: Allen (Tina) Rohleder, Pamela Ramirez, Raymond (Rita) Rohleder, Margaret (Michael) Kemen, Ronda (Donald) Willette and Thomas (Vicki) Rohleder; was greatly blessed with 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Judy) Rohleder; brother-in-law, Thomas (Irene) Dexter; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by sisters: Albina, Lee and Mary; brother, Joseph; and sister-in-law, Jennie.

Services celebrating Ray’s life will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio Street, with Rev. John Bodnar officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers (family member allergic to flowers), memorials to First Evangelicval Free Church have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staff of The Woods of Caledonia and St. Croix Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Ray’s time of need during the past two months. May God bless all of you!

