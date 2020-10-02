June 20, 1936 – September 30, 2020

RACINE—Raymond “Ray” L. Neal, age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Sullivan, MO, June 20, 1936, son of the late Roy and Alta (Nee: Clayton) Neal.

On April 3, 1969 he was united in marriage to Patricia J. Marvin. He was employed by Wisconsin Electric for many years. Ray enjoyed painting and artistry of the natural world. He also loved fishing and was an accomplished musician who excelled at guitar playing. More than anything Ray treasured time spent with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Pat; his children, Roy (Robin) Neal, Jeff (Robin) Neal, Sue Neal, Randy (Liz) Marvin, Jeff (Micki) Marvin, Rick (Linda) Marvin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Dean; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Jeri) Brower, Dallas (JoAnne) Brower; nieces, nephews, special friends, Bill and Mike; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Dail; and stepfather, Joe Karmalita.