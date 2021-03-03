Raymond 'Ray' Howard Powell

May 22, 1932 – February 26, 2021

RACINE – Raymond H. Powell, age 88, passed away at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Ray was born in Racine to Joseph and Evelyn (nee: Colignon) Powell on May 22, 1932. In Racine, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Therese Hain on February 16, 1952. Ray served in the United States Army in Korea from 1952 until 1954. He earned the rank of Sergeant – 1st Class. His service awards included the Korean Service Ribbon, Bronze Star, United Service Metal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Merit Unit Citation. Ray was employed at P & R Special Services for 30 years prior to retiring in 1998.

Ray was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He delighted in putzing around his yard taking meticulous care of his property. He also tinkered with home repairs, but more so with his yard machinery and pick-up trucks. He loved watching the Green Bay Packers and never missed a game. Ray had a great sense of humor. He treasured family gatherings, especially the times he spent with his grandchildren.