Raymond "Ray" H. Scherbel

May 8, 1940—December 27, 2021

RACINE—Raymond H. Scherbel, age 81, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine, May 8, 1940, son of the late Harris and Sylvia (nee Szukalski) Scherbel.

Ray proudly served his country in the US Army. On October 28, 1972, Ray was united in marriage to Sharon Getchell. He was employed by Milwaukee County for many years until his retirement. Ray was a member of the American Legion, Past President of the Caledonia Senior Club, and served as a board member of the Crestview Park Association. Ray was an avid Packer and Brewer fan and will be remembered for his artistic woodworking.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Sharon; children: Wendy (Jeff) Sandmire, Daniel Scherberl; five grandchildren: Caitlin Baker, Jesse Sandmire, Elisabeth Sandmire, Victoria Sandmire and Gina Sandmire; great-granddaughter, Adalynn Sandmire; sister, Kathleen Levandoski; brother, Michael (Karan) Scherbel; brothers-in-law: Thomas Getchell, David (Rachel) Getchell; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James Scherbel, and in-laws James and Regina Getchell.

A Memorial Service celebrating Ray’s life will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, January 6, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorials to the Southeastern Veterans Outreach Center or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society have been suggested.

The family requests anyone in attendance, please wear your Packer attire in Ray’s honor.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com