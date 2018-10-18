November 8, 1946 — October 16, 2018
RACINE — Raymond P. Meyer, age 71, passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Racine, Nov. 8, 1946, the son of the late Leroy and Myrtle (Nee: Rosenberg) Meyer.
Raymond was a graduate of William Horlick High School. On July 26, 1969 in Racine he was united in marriage to Barbara D. Eves. Raymond retired from Wheaton Franciscan All Saints, Managed Care in 2012 after fifteen years of service. Prior employment included Gorton Machine, Massey Ferguson, InSinkErator, Farmers Insurance, and Furman Insurance.
Raymond enjoyed helping with the horse, sweeping and stepping and fetching, feeding Neiman Mints. Following United States Eventing Association activities he traveled to Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina for three day events and seafood. Raymond was a crossing guard for the Caledonia Conservancy Poker Ride every year until this year. He also participated in crossing guard duties for the Racine County Pony Club Hunter Pace and Jump Judge for the mini-event. Raymond loved shopping for cars both old and new and his next purchase was to be a little red Mercedes.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Barb; his children, Michael Meyer of Franksville, Patrick (Heather) Meyer of Union Grove; sister, Judy Meyer of Racine; sister-in-law, Marcia (David) Judd of Crystal Lake, IL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Memorials to the American Cancer Society, Caledonia Conservancy, Racine County Pony Club, or Health Care Network Inc. have been suggested.
A very special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane and his staff and the staff at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
