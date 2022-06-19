May 11, 1939—June 8, 2022

SHAWANO—Raymond O. “Ray” Rommelfaenger, age 83, of Shawano, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022, at his home in Shawano.

Ray was born in Hayward, Wisconsin on May 11, 1939, a son of the late Raymond J. and Eleanore (Yerkman) Rommelfaenger. He attended school in Hayward, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1957. Ray was honorably discharged in 1975. On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to the former Rose Sprengel in Sheboygan. Ray told everyone that Rose had “the prettiest ankles in town.” The couple lived in California, Florida, North Chicago, Sheboygan, and Racine before settling in Shawano in 2020.

Upon returning from the service, Ray was employed as an airplane mechanic for Kohler Company. He later worked as a mechanic at Midwest Express Airlines in Racine. Following his retirement, Ray and Rose volunteered at Toys for Tots and Ascension Hospital in Racine. Hobbies included fishing, fixing broken things and cutting his grass.

Survivors include his wife, Rose, of Shawano; his children: Charyl Schelk of Shawano, Donna Rommelfaenger of Racine, and Scott Rommelfaenger of Shawano; three grandchildren: Jeremy Hengst of Milwaukee, Christopher Schelk and Amber Schultz, both of Shawano; five great-grandsons; his brother, Peter (Patty) Rommelfaenger of Richfield; and his sister, Karen Zimmer of Cedar Grove. He was preceded in death by his children: Robert Rommelfaenger and Betty Rommelfaenger; his brother, Roger Rommelfaenger; and his son-in-law, Rick Schelk.

A memorial service for Ray will take place in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Service information will be provided at a later date.

Mickelson Funeral & Cremation Service in Shawano is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at www.mickelsonfs.com.