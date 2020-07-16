Raymond Mathews

Raymond received his formal education through the St. Mary Parish School System in Louisiana, graduating from Willow Street High School in 1964. His educational journey continued at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business. He later relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, where he became an educator in the Racine Unified School District #1. He later became the Executive Director of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc., Alderman of the Second Aldermanic District of Racine, President of Southside Revitalization, Partner of Howell, Mathews, & Oliver, Inc., Employment Coordinator at the Southeastern Wisconsin Private Industry Council, Inc. of Kenosha, Owner of Club New York, New York, and was an Restaurant & Lounge employee of Marriott Inc. for over 25 years.