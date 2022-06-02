Nov. 21, 1935—May 28, 2022

CALEDONIA—Raymond Lindeman, 86, passed away on May 28, 2022, at Ascension – Franklin campus. Ray was born in Caledonia on November 21, 1935, to the late Fred and Viola (nee: Funk) Lindeman. Ray was united in marriage to Loretta Smith on October 22, 1955.

Ray is survived by his wife, Loretta; daughters Nancy Hintz and Sandy (Gene) Roeder, and daughter-in-law Linda Lindeman. Grandchildren Kasey (Kelly), Korey and Katie (Curtis Zorko) Hintz; Nikki (Justice) Clegg and Dan (Sammi Grasso) Roeder; Erica (Brandon) Davis and Jolyn. Great-grandchildren Harper Hintz, Alivia and Allison Zorko, Cali Clegg, Chase and Lily Davis, and Drewek Nelson. Ray is further survived by his sister, Iola Hansen and brother-in-law, Bill Smith. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and son, Rick.

Service for Ray will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine, on Friday, June 3 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Racine Lutheran High School.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000