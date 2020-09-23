Raymond L. Szymanski

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 3, 1928 – September 15, 2020

RACINE – Raymond Leo Szymanski, age 92, went to be with the Lord and passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded with the love of family.

Raymond was born in Racine on May 3, 1928 to the late Lucien and Marianne (nee: Witkowski) Szymanski. A graduate of Washington Park High School, he proudly served our country with the United States Navy in WWII. In Indiana, on June 1, 1953, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Doris Adele (nee: Craig). Ray’s heart was broken when she passed away on June 29, 2016.

Ray & family were former members of First Baptist Church in Racine. With great integrity and profound Christian morals & values, Ray & Doris were truly giving people who were always doing things for others. They enjoyed photography, dancing, traveling – especially to Florida; attending their Grandchildren’s games & events; and were extremely patriotic. A true sports fan, Ray was a great golfer, played baseball and was an extreme Packer fan. Above all, Ray & Doris were all about their family.