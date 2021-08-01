Raymond L. Fox, age 75, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

He was born in Boscobel, WI. on September 3, 1945 son of the late Kenneth and Freida Fox (nee: Edington).

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed by Walker Forge for many years and lastly by Warren Packaging until his retirement.

Surviving are his siblings: Linda Schlegel, Kenneth (Joanne) Fox, Cathy (Gregory) Garcia, and Patricia Fox; many loving nieces, nephews’ other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parent’s, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; children: Tammy and Raymond, Jr., two sisters: Lauralee, Rita; two brothers: Phillip and Richard.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment with full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation, Wednesday at 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 803 Main St., Racine, WI 53403 (262)634-7888. Please send condolences towww.meredithfuneralhome.com.