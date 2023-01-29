RACINE—Raymond J. Jorgensen, 67, of Racine passed away at home surrounded by family on January 21, 2023, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Ray is survived by wife, Vicki, five children (Mark, Mary, Sarah, Nancy, and Aaron), and seven grandchildren.

Per Ray’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been requested. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.