 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Raymond J. Jorgensen

  • 0
Raymond J. Jorgensen

May 10, 1955-Jan. 21, 2023

RACINE—Raymond J. Jorgensen, 67, of Racine passed away at home surrounded by family on January 21, 2023, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Ray is survived by wife, Vicki, five children (Mark, Mary, Sarah, Nancy, and Aaron), and seven grandchildren.

Per Ray’s request, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been requested. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to keep your family and home safe during a winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News