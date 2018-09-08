May 27, 1938—September 6, 2018
RACINE – Raymond J. DeHahn, 80, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, September 6, 2018.
Ray was born in Racine on May 27, 1938 to Robert and Julia (nee: Czosnek) DeHahn. He married the former Diana B. Hagen at St. John Nepomuk Parish on October 19, 1957. She preceded him in death on December 2, 2011.
Ray was a lifelong community servant who served as a Racine County Board Supervisor for 16 terms from 1972 until he retired on April 15, 2004 and was currently the sitting alderman of Racine’s 7th District. The effects of his service were far reaching, both local and statewide.
Survivors include his children, Matthew (Sherri) DeHahn of Racine, Thomas (Suzanne) DeHahn of Homewood, IL, Phillip (Anne) DeHahn of Racine, Christine (Jeffrey) Panka of Prairie du Chien, James DeHahn and John (Lisa) DeHahn both of Racine; grandchildren: Jennifer Roberts, Daniel DeHahn and Wendy Marion; Jorie DeHahn & Molly Zimmerman and Katie Heathcote; Devon Bernal, Annette, Laura Krick, Andrew and Raymond DeHahn; Dr. Jacob, Joshua and Justin Panka and Noah and Nathanial DeHahn; step-grandchildren, Sara Grzyb and Dana Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Daemon DeHahn and Warren Roberts; Savannah and Nevaeh Bernal, Clara DeHahn; Jackson and Avery DeHahn; Zelda Marion; Violet and Aiden Krick; step great grandchildren, Emma and Eva Roberts. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Larsen, Mary Desotell and Patricia Groothuis; his brother, Robert DeHahn; and his companion, Cheryl McDonald and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry and Richard DeHahn; and his sister, Barbara Strazzinski.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ray will be held at St. John Nepomuk Parish, corner of English and Green Streets, on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 3 until 7 p.m. and at the church on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorials may be directed to St. John Nepomuk Parish or a local civic organization of your choosing.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.