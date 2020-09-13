Raymond J. Berggren

12/6/1947 – 9/8/2020
MT. PLEASANT – passed away surrounded by family on September 8, 2020 at the age of 72.
Beloved husband of Loraine (nee: Schimke). Loving father of Alison (Matthew) Masters. Step-father of Dan (Kim) Hollman and Jeff (Heather Martinez Delacotera) Hollman. Proud grandfather of Allison (Adam), Sydnee, Carter, Addison, Eli, Caden, Colin, and Weston. Brother of Donna (Richard) Wetthuhn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Due to Covid, a private family inurnment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
