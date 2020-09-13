 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Raymond J. Berggren
0 comments

Raymond J. Berggren

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

12/6/1947 – 9/8/2020

MT. PLEASANT – passed away surrounded by family on September 8, 2020 at the age of 72.

Beloved husband of Loraine (nee: Schimke). Loving father of Alison (Matthew) Masters. Step-father of Dan (Kim) Hollman and Jeff (Heather Martinez Delacotera) Hollman. Proud grandfather of Allison (Adam), Sydnee, Carter, Addison, Eli, Caden, Colin, and Weston. Brother of Donna (Richard) Wetthuhn. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Due to Covid, a private family inurnment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Molthen Bell

MolthenBell_cares@wisconsinfh.com

414-762-0154

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News