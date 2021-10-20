Raymond Hammermann

RACINE—Ray returned home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 14, 2021, at the age of 66. Loving and dearly loved husband and cherished best friend of Carla. Greatly beloved brother of Jean (the late William) Yellin. Dearest cousin/brother to Tom (Laura) Devine. Precious brother-in-law of Mary (James) Funke, Jane (Douglas) Manz, Thomas Ziesemer, John Ziesemer and Ann (Jonathan) Hering. Adored uncle of Michael (Amy) Yellin, David (Trisha) Funke, Laura (Trent) Loftin, Kara (Vincent) Polito, Jacquelyn Ziesemer, Ryan Ziesemer, Alexander and Catherine Hering. Greatest great uncle in the world to Georgia and Julian Yellin, Madelyn and Logan Funke, James, Patricia (Pippa) and Raleigh Loftin, Gia, James, Angelo, Maryanne and Victor Polito. Treasured friend of so many. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond F. and Virginia Hammermann, and in-laws, Rev. Richard and Elizabeth Ziesemer.

Ray was born in the borough of Queens, New York, where he lived until the age of thirteen. He moved to his mother’s hometown of Racine, three years after the death of his beloved father. Ray played and lettered in his favorite sport of football on the varsity team at Horlick High School and at UW-Oshkosh. He was a lifelong University of Notre Dame football fan. Each high school and college summer, he worked for the City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department, joining his wonderful Park and Rec family for his long career after college. He married Carla in 1979, and they were blessed with 42 plus wonderful years of marriage.