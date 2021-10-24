 Skip to main content
Raymond Hammermann
Raymond Hammermann

RACINE — Ray returned home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 14, 2021, at the age of 66. Loving and dearly loved husband and cherished best friend of Carla.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday, October 25, 5:00-7:00 p.m. and Tuesday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie Street, Racine, 53403, 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

