Raymond H. Powell
RACINE – Raymond H. Powell, age 88, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Friday, February 26, 2021. Family and friends may meet at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road for a graveside service of committal with military honors on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.

To view Raymond’s full obituary and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

