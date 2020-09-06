Raymond H. McKee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 8, 1954 – August 27, 2020

KENOSHA – Raymond Howard McKee, age 65, passed away Thursday August 27 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie after an extended illness. Ray was born in Milwaukee on September 8, 1954, son of the late Howard and Shirley (nee: Syverud) McKee.

Ray attended Brookfield Central High School and was a proud graduate of UW Platteville, earning a degree in Criminal Justice. While at UWP he had the opportunity to spend his junior year in England, which resulted in life-long friendships and a love of travel.

Upon graduation, Ray worked for the FBI as a fingerprint examiner. He then pursued a career as a police officer, working for the Town of Caledonia and eventually retiring from the Town of Bloomfield. Post-retirement, he put his love of driving to good use, working as a veterinary medical courier until last fall.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Denise Roberts, on October 6, 1984, at St. Louis Church in Caledonia, WI. Denise shared his fondness for travel and together they visited the Caribbean, Mexico, England, Scotland, Ireland and most recently, a European river cruise along the Danube.