RACINE – Mr. Raymond G. Venegas, 74, passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Sylvia Lohry, Melinda Venegas and Raymond Venegas; stepdaughters, Sandra (Dave) Galis and Diana (Bill Jankowski) Haschker; as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Venegas.

A private service will take place for his immediate family. Please see the funeral home’s website for a complete obituary.

