Raymond Fred Moungey

FRANKLIN (FORMERLY OF RACINE)—Ray Moungey, age 88, passed away on December 13, 2021 at Autumn Leaves in Franklin, WI. Born on May 24, 1933 in Racine, WI, Ray attended area schools and graduated from Park High School. He served in the United States Army, but most of his career he was a dedicated firefighter with the Racine Fire Department, where he was active in the union and retired with the rank of Captain.

He lived for a brief time in California before coming back to the city of his birth.

A quiet, caring, passionate, generous, and strong man, Ray loved his family, the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, strategy video games (especially Warsong), and going to casinos—most of all in Las Vegas.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bob and sister Audrey, former wife Bonnie Jean Allen, his wife Judy, daughter Diana Jean, and his sons Bill and Claude.

He is survived by sons Steven, Richard, Gary, and Timothy; daughter Ginger; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other relatives.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, December 19, 2021 for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A service remembering his life will follow at 2:00 p.m. and will conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

