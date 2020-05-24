Raymond F. Farley

Over the years, Ray was active on many boards, for varying tenures, including: Northwestern University (Board of Trustees and Life Trustee) and the university’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management Advisory Council (Evanston, IL); William J. Wrigley & Co (Chicago, IL); Snap-On Tools Corporations (Kenosha, WI); Hartmarx Corporation (Chicago, IL); Kemper Corporation (Long Grove, IL); Johnson Heritage Bancorp (Racine, WI); Johnson Worldwide Associates (Racine, WI); and the former St. Mary’s Hospital/Medical Center (Racine, WI). In 1984, Ray was elected a Director of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and was chairman of its “Spirit of Enterprise Fund” capital campaign. He is also a past Chairman of the U.S. Section of the Chamber’s Canada-U.S. Relations Committee. Ray was an avid and effective fundraiser for Northwestern, Northwestern Athletics, The Prairie School, The Racine Zoo, The Racine Art Museum, Junior Achievement, and many other organizations.

Up until recently, Ray participated in his hobbies of squash, skiing and golf.

Ray wanted us to know that he was most proud of 3 things.

First, he was very proud of his family: his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and especially his two grandchildren, both attending Cornell University, and one on the Cornell Men’s Ice Hockey team.