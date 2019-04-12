September 8, 1926—April 8, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT – Raymond E. Stevens, 92, passed away after a long illness at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House on Monday, April 8, 2019.
He was born in Madison on September 8, 1926, the son of the late Clyde and Helen (nee: Wood) Stevens.
Ray proudly served his nation with the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his military service Ray worked as a sign and billboard painter. He would eventually work for the US Postal Service for over 30 years. He retired in 1988.
Ray was a gentle and kind man. He enjoyed being on his computer, attending functions at Roma Lodge and being in the company of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (nee: Valente) Stevens of Mount Pleasant; his daughters and sons, Roxanne (Tom) Starr of Cedarburg, Janet Stevens, Tom (Mimi) Stevens, Patty Stevens Bloom and David (Wei-Han) Stevens all of Madison; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jean Stevens; his son, Michael (Nancy) Stevens; his brothers, Arnie and Eugene Stevens; his sisters, Pearl and Rose Johnson; as well as many sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering his life will be held at 12 p.m. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to one’s favorite charity.
The Stevens family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. DeCheck and his staff for the professional and loving attention Ray received with under their care.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
