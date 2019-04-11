MOUNT PLEASANT – Raymond E. Stevens, 92, passed away at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering his life will be held at 12 p.m. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to one’s favorite charity. Please see Friday’s paper for a complete obituary. You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262 552-9000
