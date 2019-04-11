Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT – Raymond E. Stevens, 92, passed away at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering his life will be held at 12 p.m. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to one’s favorite charity. Please see Friday’s paper for a complete obituary. You may also check the funeral home’s website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Raymond E. Stevens
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments