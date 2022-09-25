Raymond Dean Schwingle

July 28, 1951 - Sept. 21, 2022

Raymond Dean Schwingle was born on July 28, 1951 and passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family into the arms of his heavenly family on September 21, 2022.

Ray is survived by his wife Ruth Schwingle; children: Nola and Eric Armbrust, Mary Veheyen and Hass Jassim, Melissa Schwingle and Ryan Kerner, Margaret and Adam Pomerening, Kathryn and Cory Kratz, and Jon Schwingle and Amy Luebke; grandchildren: Gabriel Armbrust, Zoe Verheyen, Caden, Bennett, and Andrew Jassim, Johanna and Madison Kerner, Adeline and Reagan Pomerening; his father and step-mother, Robert "Peewee" Schwingle and Marianne Kuss-Schwingle; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Shelly Schwingle; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Jerry Schultz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Judy Olson; sister-in-law, Chris Olson and Cindy Olson; along with many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Schwingle, mother-in-law, Marion Olson, father-in-law, Bennett Olson, and brothers-in-law, David Olson and Martin Olson.

Ray enjoyed many things such as fishing up north, watching classic movies, eating a good ear of corn at the State Fair, tracing his ancestral lineage back to the medieval era, and making his grandchildren laugh with his infamous "dad jokes". He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Please join us for visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., followed by a brief service at 11:00 a.m. on September 26, 2022 at Sturino Funeral Home located at 3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI. Ray will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404