Raymond 'Corky' Harold Steger

RACINE – Mr. Raymond Steger “Corky”, 92, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, for a visitation from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. A short service will follow and will conclude with military honors. Attendees are encouraged to share a memory or short story as part of the service. A private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403 262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

