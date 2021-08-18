Aug. 5, 1958—Aug. 9, 2021

RACINE—Raymond Charles Gamez of Racine, WI and native of El Paso, TX passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born on August 5,1958 to the late Stella Armijo Wright and Luis Manuel Gamez. He is survived by his children: Jason and Chrisa and granddaughter, Grace whom he loved dearly.

During his early life in El Paso, Ray was a popular and charismatic man who married and became a father at a young age. He spent most of his years working in sales until he enrolled at the University of Texas at El Paso. After graduating with honors, he worked toward becoming an attorney in his forties.

Ray graduated from The Law School at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2008 and spent the next 13 years serving Racine at the Wisconsin State Public Defender Office and through his private law practice. He was bilingual and particularly passionate about helping fellow Latinos in the community.

Even after spending 16 years in Wisconsin, he was most at home in his cowboy boots. He enjoyed hunting, golf, and supporting civic organizations such as Future Farmers of America, the Racine Literacy Council, and Jail Chaplaincy of Racine County.

A Visitation will be held from 2:00—3:00 p.m. and a public Memorial Service will immediately follow on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church located: 1100 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402.