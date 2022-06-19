June 14, 1933 – April 8, 2022

RACINE - Raymond C. Francois, 88 passed away on April 8, 2022, at his home in Racine.

Born in Racine on June 14, 1933, to Stephen and Esther (Olson) Francois. Raymond graduated from Oconto High School and joined the US Army. After his discharge from the US Army, he was employed at Michael's Machine Company until his retirement.

Raymond's pride and joy was his vegetable garden, he always had the best vegetables. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Raymond is survived by his sister, Shirley Dembowski.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Francois. Raymond is further survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation for Raymond will be held at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Christian Mass will follow at 11:00 AM. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in Raymond's name.

