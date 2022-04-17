June 14, 1933 – April 8, 2022

RACINE — Raymond C. Francois, 88, passed away on April 8, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Racine on June 14, 1933 to Stephen and Esther (Olson) Francois. Raymond graduated from Oconto High School and joined the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he was employed at Michael’s Machine Company until his retirement. Raymond’s pride and joy was his vegetable garden, he always had the best vegetables. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

Raymond is survived by his sister, Shirley Dembowski. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and many friends.

Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Francois.

We would also like to thank Anne Marie for her great care for Raymond.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

