October 12, 1933—November 29, 2021

UNION GROVE—Raymond B. De Muynck passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Ascension Hospital in Franklin. He was born on October 12, 1933, in Kansasville, WI to the late August and Emma (nee DeClerq) De Muynck. On May 4, 1957, he was married to Noelle (nee Glassman) and they celebrated 64 years of marriage before his death. Ray owned and operated Golden Harvest Farms and his love for farming continues through his children and grandchildren. He found much enjoyment in his family and was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Grampa Great.

Ray was a Korean War Veteran and active in the Kansasville UFW Post 7924.

Surviving are his wife Noelle; children: Lynn (Paul) Johnsen, Lisa (Roger) Johnson, Ray (Sharon) De Muynck, Laura (Dennis) Lee, Annette (Tim) Bower and Amy (Dave) McClelland; grandchildren: Kate (Mark), John (Carriel), Adam, Elizabeth (Kevin), Stephanie (Bryan), Rose (Calvin), Ben, Jake (Hailey), Jordan (Angela), Megan (Jordan), Isaac, Amanda, Emily, Anne (Sam) and Alyssa (Blake); great-grandchildren: Jay, Josh, Alexis, Leah, Connor, Jack, Charlee, Ace, Mason, Luna, Ryder, Scout, Summitt, Stratton, Sawyer, Lakynn, and Vienna, brother-in-law George Simon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Louise (Carmel) Clayes, and Elsie Simon; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Norma (James) Delwiche.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 23303 Church Road, Kansasville, WI from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Russ Arnett. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in the church cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kassy and the Home Helpers caregivers and the Milwaukee VA Home Care Health Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Church, Kansasville, WI are appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.

