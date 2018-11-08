Try 1 month for 99¢
Raymond A. Schwartz

February 14, 1955—November 4, 2018

RACINE- Raymond A. Schwartz, 63, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Funeral services for will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Raymond A. Schwartz
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments