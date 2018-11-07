Try 1 month for 99¢
Raymond A. Schwartz

February 14, 1955—November 4, 2018

RACINE- Raymond A. Schwartz, 63, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

Ray was born in Racine on February 14, 1955 to Wayne and Mary (nee: Rizzo) Schwartz. He married Vivian Chacon on April 25, 2009. Ray was employed by JI Case Company. He was always on the go either doing projects around the house or working in his yard. Ray was an avid Packer fan and he enjoyed watching Wrestling and Boxing.

He is survived by his Wife Vivian, children, Chago Chacon, George Cruz III and Nicole (Julio) Soto, grandchildren, Aundria (Michael) Branch, Alina Soto, Julio Soto, Jr., Arianna Cruz, David Soto, III, Saleysia Cruz and Amelia Soto and great granddaughter Amiyah “Chocolita” Branch. Ray is further survived by cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for will be held at the funeral home on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. Entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

