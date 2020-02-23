1919 – 2020
Raymond A. Beyer passed away Feb 20 at the age of 100. Visitation Tues, Feb 25th from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME in Oak Creek. For full notice please see funeral home website.
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 S 27th St.
Oak Creek WI
414-321-7440
