1919 – 2020

Raymond A. Beyer passed away Feb 20 at the age of 100. Visitation Tues, Feb 25th from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service to follow at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME in Oak Creek. For full notice please see funeral home website.

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S 27th St.

Oak Creek WI

414-321-7440

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Beyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

