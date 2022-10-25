UNION GROVE—Ray William Bertelsen, age 88 of Union Grove passed away peacefully Friday, October 21, 2022, at VITAS Ruth Hospice House, West Allis, WI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:30AM at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church (Union Grove). Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10:30AM until 11:15AM, at the church. Burial will take place at Wisconsin Southern Veterans Cemetery, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Ray’s name to your favorite charity.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011