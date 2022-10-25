 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ray William Bertelsen

  • 0
Ray William Bertelsen

UNION GROVE—Ray William Bertelsen, age 88 of Union Grove passed away peacefully Friday, October 21, 2022, at VITAS Ruth Hospice House, West Allis, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:30AM at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church (Union Grove). Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 10:30AM until 11:15AM, at the church. Burial will take place at Wisconsin Southern Veterans Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated in Ray’s name to your favorite charity.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five must-have tools for a balcony garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News