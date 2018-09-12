July 8, 1933—September 6, 2018
Ray L. Jones of Two Rivers, WI went to be with his Lord on September 6, 2018.
Ray was born in Racine county, WI to Ernest and Myrtle (Hassel) Jones on July 8, 1933 and lived there most of his life. He went to sleep peacefully at home and woke up unexpectedly in heaven. What a lovely surprise for him although we miss him. Surviving Ray is his wife of 60 years, Jean L. (Predny) Jones. A love for Jesus and an interest about the world permeated Ray’s life. In his youth he won many trophies for motorcycle racing, especially hill climbing. Ray served in the Navy during the Korean war.
Ray and Jean have five children; surviving are daughters and son in law: Christy George, Terri and Michael Adsit, Peggy Jones; preceding in death were sons Michael Jones and Mathew Jones. Grandchildren are: Theresa (Clint) Fandrei, Kari (Mike) Tower-Sevick, Allison George, Tony George, Brianna George, Michael Adsit Jr., Victoria (Justin) Schwahn, Jonathan (Danielle) Adsit. Also, great grandchildren: Theodore, Tyler and Autumn Fandrei; Gloriana Schwahn. Also, surviving are Ray’s sister Shirley Houston, his sister’s and brother in law, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at Renew Church, 1029 33rd St., Two Rivers, WI 54241 at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 15th.
