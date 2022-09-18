Ray Earl Steiniger

1932-2022

WEST ALLIS—Age 90. Born into eternal life September 10, 2022.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Angeline (nee Macek) Steiniger; his parents, Erwin & Marie Steiniger; and his sister, Fern (Robert) Specht.

Loving husband of Vera Steiniger. Beloved father of Bobbie (Mark) Kowbel, Mary Trentadue, Buck Steiniger; and Vera’s children: Karen (Greg) Sidoff, Jeff (Carmen) Weideman and Sheryl Puerner. Proud grandpa of Nick Haman, James (Tiffanie) Trentadue, Krista (Adam) Kurutz, Erick (Danielle) Steiniger, Jamie Stearns, Jennifer Pagel and David Sidoff. Blessed with 21 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He graduated from Michigan State. Long time owner/operator of Tompkins Velvet Freeze in Racine, WI. He really enjoyed spending time in the woods on his property in Merrill, WI. Ray was an avid sports fan of all Wisconsin teams, especially the Packers and the Brewers.

Visitation at Emanuel United Church of Christ, 10627 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, WI 53130 on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow: Emanuel Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Woodland Owner’s Association appreciated. Hartson Funeral Home / Hales Corners is serving the family. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.