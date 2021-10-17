October 29, 1950—October 9, 2021

RACINE – Ray Carlos Rodriguez, 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born in Kenosha on October 29, 1950, the son of Raymond and the late Marylou (nee: Vivian) Rodriguez. He graduated from JI Case High School.

After graduation he worked for many years in machine repair at Jacobsen Textron and Twin Disc.

Ray loved motorcycles, golfing, bowling, baseball (always wearing #9), sitting by the fire pit with his wife, Korbel and Miller Lite, and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kristine (nee Kosikowski) Rodriguez; his children, Joseph (Tania) Rodriguez and Melissa Rodriguez both of Racine, Aimee (Nick) Preuss of Kenosha; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his father, Raymond (Monica) Rodriguez; his mother-in-law, Marti Kosikowski; his brothers and sister, Vic, Phil, Christopher and Cathy; as well as his step-sister, Rebecca; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; as well as aunts and uncles, cousins, and many dear friends. In addition to his mother, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, brother, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.